Body of 72-Year-Old Drowning Victim Recovered in Newburg, Police Investigating

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 9:16 p.m., police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and dive teams were dispatched to the Captain John’s Crab House Marina located at 16215 Cobb Island Road, for the reported drowning.

911 callers reported that the missing subject was a 72-year-old male, who was last seen fishing at the end of the pier at the marina approximately one hour prior to the 911 call.

The missing subjects hat was found in the water by the victims family member. Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and began a search of the area where it was located.

The victim was recovered and pronounced deceased at 9:41 p.m.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.