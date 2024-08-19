Police Searching for Driver and Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Oxon Hill Friday afternoon. The victim is 35-year-old Melvin Garcia of Oxon Hill.

On August 16, 2024, at approximately 12:00 pm, patrol officers responded to the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road for the report of a pedestrian struck. Officers located the victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the victim and then fled the scene. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the striking vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2006 silver Chevrolet Avalanche. The vehicle may have damage to the front bumper/grille area and driver side headlight.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-0048009.

