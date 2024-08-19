Indian Head Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust Faces Multiple Charges in Charles County

On August 15, 2024, a significant drug investigation conducted by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Melvin Andre Smoot, 37, of Indian Head.

Smoot was apprehended in Waldorf after detectives observed him engaging in what appeared to be a drug transaction. The arrest and subsequent searches uncovered large quantities of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and cash, leading to multiple charges against Smoot.

The arrest stemmed from a detailed investigation and surveillance operation by the Narcotics Enforcement Section. Detectives observed Smoot in a red Chrysler 300 at a 7/11 on Crain Highway, where he was seen conducting a suspected drug transaction with another individual.

After placing Smoot in custody, detectives conducted a search of his person, revealing approximately $121 in cash and various narcotics, including:

12.6 grams of cocaine hydrochloride

12.6 grams of crack cocaine

15 Percocet pills

Further searches, including one of Smoot’s vehicle, led to the discovery of additional drug paraphernalia, including a razor blade with drug residue, typically used in the preparation of drugs for sale. The total street value of the seized drugs was estimated to be over $5,000.

The other individual involved in the transaction, admitted to purchasing crack cocaine from Smoot and identified Smoot as his drug supplier. He also led investigators to a small amount of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Following his arrest, Smoot was charged with multiple offenses, including:

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (2 counts, Misdemeanor)

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (2 counts, Felony)

These charges were filed 1 in the District Court for Charles County. Smoot was initially held without bond following his arrest on August 16, 2024. During a bail review hearing on August 19, 2024, presided over by Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins, the decision to hold Smoot without bond was upheld, and he remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center.

