Man Stabbed on Great Mills Road in Front of St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Station

On Monday, August 19, 2024, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area of 21636 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was reported as conscious alert, and breathing.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the assault.

No suspect information has been given and no known arrests have been made.

The assault occurred directly across from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station

Updates will be provided when they become available.