UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Great Mills Teen Arrested for Stabbing in Lexington Park

UPDATE 8/20/2024: On August 19, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and involved Luricko Amazzio Clyburn Jr., 18, of Lexington Park, along with two other individuals.

According to court documents, a verbal argument broke out between Luricko and the two other individuals in a parking lot on Great Mills Road. Surveillance footage showed Luricko brandishing a large black fixed-blade knife. The argument quickly escalated into a physical fight, moving toward a silver minivan parked in front of a liquor store, which was registered to Luricko’s mother. Despite attempts by Luricko’s mother at the scene to intervene, the altercation intensified, resulting in Luricko allegedly stabbing an adult male in the abdomen.

Witnesses at the scene alerted Deputy E. Munn, who was the first officer to arrive. He found the adult male lying on the ground with a severe two-inch laceration that exposed internal tissue. Another male involved in the incident informed Deputy Munn that he had disarmed Luricko during the fight and hidden the knife in nearby bushes, where it was later recovered by law enforcement.

Following the stabbing, Luricko left the scene with the assistance of his mother, who drove him to another location in the Patuxent Home community in Lexington Park. Deputies tracked them to a residence on Enterprise Road, where Luricko was arrested without further incident. He was read his Miranda rights at 6:33 p.m. but chose not to make a statement to authorities.

The injured male was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Luricko A. Clyburn has been formally charged with:

First-Degree Assault (a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison)

Second-Degree Assault (a misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $2,500)

He appeared before a judge on August 20, 2024, for a bail review hearing, where it was determined that he would be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

