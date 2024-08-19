Fatal Head-on Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville Under Investigation

On Monday, August 19, 2024, at 5:59 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the area of New Market Turner Road and Livingston Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with the operator of one vehicle trapped and unconscious with agonal breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to land nearby for the victim.

As firefighters were extricating the patient from the vehicle, crews advised life-saving measures were in progress.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later. Trooper 2 was placed in service before their arrival.

The operator of the second vehicle suffered unknown injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating the collision. MDOT SHA has been requested to assist with traffic control and a sand truck due to the slick roadway.

Updates will be provided when they become available.