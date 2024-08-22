UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Head-on Collision in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 8/21/2024: On Monday August 19, 2024, at approximately 6:01 pm, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on New Market Turner Rd, in Mechanicsville.

Preliminary investigation revealed a collision involving two vehicles.

The driver of vehicle 1, 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of vehicle 2, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper First Class John Engleman at [email protected] and reference 24-MSP-027066. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.



On Monday, August 19, 2024, at 5:59 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the area of New Market Turner Road and Livingston Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with the operator of one vehicle trapped and unconscious with agonal breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to land nearby for the victim.

As firefighters were extricating the patient from the vehicle, crews advised life-saving measures were in progress.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later. Trooper 2 was placed in service before their arrival.

The operator of the second vehicle suffered unknown injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating the collision. MDOT SHA has been requested to assist with traffic control and a sand truck due to the slick roadway.

Updates will be provided when they become available.