Final VH-92A Presidential Helicopter Delivered

Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274) and the Marine Corps accepted delivery of the final VH-92A helicopter, built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, in August. The achievement signifies the completion of the program of record to deliver 23 new presidential helicopters in support of the executive lift mission.

The total inventory of 23 VH-92A aircraft will consist of 21 operational and two test aircraft. This quantity allows for aircraft to be ready to support the executive lift mission, undergo various levels of maintenance, lifecycle upgrades, and provide assets for pilot/aircrew training.

“This exceptional team has successfully completed the program of record for the VH-92A within budget and schedule,” said Brigadier General David Walsh, program executive officer for air anti-submarine warfare, assault, and special mission programs. “This helicopter not only embodies the hard work and dedication of those responsible for building and delivering the aircraft, but it will remain a recognizable patriotic asset known around the globe for safety, security, and reliability.”

In May 2014, PMA-274, with approval from the Navy, awarded Sikorsky a contract to build the next presidential helicopter, the VH-92A, a derivative of the commercial S-92.



The new presidential helicopter was built to increase performance and payload over the VH-3D and VH-60N. It will provide enhanced crew coordination systems and communications capabilities in addition to improving availability and maintainability.

The Marine Corps works with the White House Military Office, PMA-274, and Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) to ensure the conditions are set for a successful transition from the current in-service VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft to the VH-92A. Currently there are 10 VH-3D’s, six VH-60N’s, and 9 VH-92A’s that support various missions assigned to HMX-1.

“Between the program staff and artisans within Sikorsky and PMA-274, we have the best and brightest. These great American’s are experts at their craft and put their all into this platform,” said Colonel Alex Ramthun, PMA-274 program manager. “Not only have we delivered increased performance and reduced maintenance costs and time over the current fleet of presidential helicopters, but we have also delivered the next phase of Marine One helicopters. Knowing those who step aboard any of the 21 VH-92A will have absolute top-notch execution, maintenance, and service for the life of the aircraft makes me proud to be part of this amazing team.”

The VH-92A Patriot is in the midst of a phased plan to ensure a smooth, safe, and timely transition from the legacy VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft.

PMA-274 expeditiously provides safe, ready, high-performing, and affordable aircraft, capabilities, and support to HMX-1.

