Little Flower School Annual Patriot Day Run/Walk to Honor 9/11 and Local ‘Patriots’ on September 7th, 2024

Little Flower School will host its ninth annual Patriot Day 5K run/walk September 7 to commemorate the anniversary of Sept. 11 and honor local patriots: military members, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians.

Participants can run or walk the 5K course, which begins at the school campus in Great Mills at 8:30 a.m. and follows a route along Route 5/Point Lookout Road.

Children ages 10 and under are invited to participate in a 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run on the school grounds starting at 8:15 a.m. Strollers are welcome.

Before the race, a Patriot Organization of the Year and individual Patriot of the Year will be recognized at the opening ceremony at 8 a.m.



The winning organization, voted on by race participants, will receive 15% of the event proceeds.

The individual Patriot of the Year, selected by Little Flower School middle school students, will receive 10% of the event proceeds to be donated to the charity of his/her choice.

The event will also include music, games, food, vendors and more. Participants are invited to wear red, white and blue and patriotic outfits for a costume contest with a prize for the most patriotic outfit.

For more information, to register for the race and/or to sign up as a sponsor or exhibitor, visit https://www.littleflowercatholic.org/patriot-day-5k, email [email protected] or call 301-994-0404.

Pre-race registration, raffles, door prizes and more will also be available at a sponsored “spirit night” at Taphouse 1637 in California on August 29 from 5-7 p.m.

A raffle for two tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Florida State football game on November 2 is also available via https://www.littleflowercatholic.org/football-ticket-raffle. Winner need not be present at the race to win.

Pre- Race Packet Pickup: Friday, September 6, 2024

4-6pm

Race Day Schedule: Saturday, September 7, 2024

6:30am Registration/Packet Pickup

7:30am Same Day Registration Closes

7:45am Kids Run Warmups

8:00am Opening Ceremony

8:15am Kids Run Start

8:30am 5K Run Start

