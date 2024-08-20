The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Coming to Southern Maryland!

To celebrate 14 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities, Budweiser and the iconic Clydesdales are embarking on a cross-country tour – and they’re coming to Southern Maryland.

There will be multiple events starting on August 21 featuring Folds of Honor and the beloved Clydesdales, including parades at Solomons Island and National Harbor, which will have Folds of Honor scholarship check presentations.

Rocky Sickmann, Folds of Honor member and U.S. military hero, will be available for interviews and can speak to the organization’s mission and long-standing partnership with Budweiser, delivering over 1100 scholarships to Maryland residents to date.

Consumers can check out the Clydesdales and celebrate Folds of Honor at the following events:

August 21 at 3:00pm: Parade along Solomons Island

Starting at Calvert Marine Museum (14200 Solomons Island Road South, Solomons, MD 20688

The Clydesdale hitch will be delivering Budweiser to multiple local businesses along the route

Event will include a Folds of Honor check presentation

August 22 at 4pm: National Harbor Parade

The parade will travel along Waterfront Street, starting at 29 Waterfront St. Event will include a Folds of Honor check presentation



Consumers 21+ will also have multiple opportunities to contribute to the Folds of Honor mission by purchasing Budweiser in and around Southern Maryland*, including this summer’s limited-edition Budweiser patriotic packaging. Whether you enjoy a Budweiser in stadiums as you cheer on your favorite team or purchase the limited-edition pack from your local retailer, Budweiser will donate a portion of proceeds from all Budweiser patriotic packaging sold between Memorial Day and Labor Day to Folds of Honor.

About the Tour:

Budweiser and the iconic Clydesdales will be traveling across the country this summer, bringing the mission of Folds of Honor to communities with appearances at military events, air shows, fleet weeks, and venues ranging from sporting events to state fairs.

Together, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners like Bob Hall Beverage Company, located in Upper Marlboro, have donated $28 million, which has funded over 5,000 educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.

About the Limited-Edition Patriotic Packaging:

Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners are once again joining forces with Folds of Honor to release limited-edition Budweiser packaging, including cans and aluminum bottles.

The limited-edition packaging will feature patriotic branding, including the stars and stripes in red, white and blue, and an interactive QR code so consumers can learn more about Folds of Honor.

Proceeds from every patriotic case sold between Memorial Day and Labor Day will go toward the Folds of Honor scholarship program.*

*Donation defined as $0.25 per case of limited-edition Budweiser (12 oz. cans and 16 oz. aluminum bottles) sold from 5/13/24 through 9/1/24, up to $1,700,00.00. Case = 24 pack case equivalent