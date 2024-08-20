VIDEO: Police Seeking Identities of Armed Robbery Suspects Wanted for 10+ Robberies

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Section is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in at least 10 armed robberies. The most recent robbery occurred Monday morning at a fast food restaurant in Landover.

Detectives released surveillance video of the suspects which was recorded on August 7, 2024, after two of the incidents in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue and the 3300 block of Forestville Road.

The suspects are linked to robberies dating back to July 29, 2024, at businesses throughout the county including multiple convenience stores, gas stations, and fast food restaurants.

In two cases, the suspects also robbed citizens of their belongings. No one was injured during the robberies.

If anyone has information on their identity or whereabouts, they are urged to call 301-516-2830.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0045991. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

