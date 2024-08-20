Esparanza Middle School First Day of School Delayed Due to Mold Spores

As a result of air quality issues and the presence of mold spores in parts of the building, Esperanza Middle School (EMS) will remain closed to students and staff during the week.

Due to the scope of the remediation area, the opening of EMS for students will be delayed, with the following schedule for the remainder of this week:

EMS staff will be teleworking Wednesday-Friday.

Students will participate in virtual instruction on Thursday and Friday, August 22-23, 2024.

Tech Support will be available for students on Thursday and Friday.

Schoology support resources have been provided.

Additional details have been provided to students and families.

Our priority remains the well-being of all EMS staff, students, and families. Understanding and patience is appreciated as we work diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.