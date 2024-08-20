Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Successfully Rescue Injured Woman Held Captive by Boyfriend

On August 18, Charles County Sheriff’s officers received a call to check on the welfare of a woman, whose family was concerned for her safety. The woman’s family, who reside out of state, reported that she was in a physically abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Howard Theodore Coleman, Jr., age 42, of Waldorf, and had not been heard from for several days.

Patrol officers responded to the residence in the 9300 block of Brechin Place in Waldorf, attempting to contact the woman; however, their efforts to reach her were unsuccessful. After learning additional details, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) were notified and took over the investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and the CCSO’s Emergency Services Team (EST) was deployed to serve it. Upon arrival, Coleman refused to cooperate. Officers utilized a drone and made entry into the house. Hostage negotiators contacted Coleman, who was agitated and refused to cooperate, and learned the woman had been stabbed several times and had severe lacerations. Coleman was known to have firearms and other weapons and he had a previous history of violent criminal activity.

Understanding the critical nature of the situation, numerous facets of the CCSO mobilized to ensure the woman’s safe rescue. Hostage negotiators played a pivotal role, attempting to de-escalate the situation while members of the EST developed a safe plan to enter the house.

While Coleman was on the phone with negotiators, members of the EST made their way into the house and were able to rescue the woman and get her outside to Waldorf emergency medical personnel, who were standing by. Almost simultaneously, the suspect shot himself; he was pronounced deceased on the scene and a gun was by his side. Members of the CCSO’s Forensic Science Services (FSS) processed the scene, recovering one rifle, a handgun, bulletproof vests, and large-capacity magazines.

The woman was flown to a hospital with critical injuries including multiple stab wounds to the head and upper body and a possible broken jaw.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the importance of swift, coordinated action by law enforcement. The officers and medical responders played a crucial role in ensuring the successful rescue of the victim and immediate medical care. We are committed to supporting her through her recovery,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. Detective Worley is investigating.