St. Mary’s County Commissioners Meeting Summary – August 20, 2024

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, with Commissioner President James R. Guy presiding. The meeting opened with an introduction of the Commissioners: Eric S. Colvin (First District), Michael L. Hewitt (Second District), Michael R. Alderson, Jr. (Third District), and Scott R. Ostrow (Fourth District). County Administrator David Weiskopf, Recorder Sharon Ferris, and Communications Director Jenna Guzman were also present.

Commissioner Alderson led the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Consent Agenda and Proclamations

The meeting began with the approval of the consent agenda, followed by several proclamations:

National Aviation Day: Commissioner Colvin presented a proclamation acknowledging the significance of aviation in St. Mary’s County. The proclamation highlighted contributions from entities such as the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Representatives from various aviation organizations, including Civil Air Patrol and the University of Maryland’s UAS Research and Operations Center, spoke about the ongoing advancements and the future potential of aviation in the county.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV): Commissioner Guy presented a proclamation to recognize the Disabled American Veterans organization for their continuous support of veterans. The DAV was commended for helping veterans file claims, secure employment, and receive medical care. Representatives from the local DAV chapter emphasized the importance of their ongoing work in the community.

National Black Business Month: The Commissioners issued a proclamation celebrating National Black Business Month, recognizing the contributions of Black-owned businesses in the county. Local business owners and representatives from the NAACP and the Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the economic impact of Black-owned businesses in St. Mary's County.

Child Support Awareness Month: The Commissioners also recognized Child Support Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that children receive financial and emotional support from both parents. Representatives from the St. Mary's County Department of Social Services discussed their efforts to enforce child support and assist families, including the launch of a statewide amnesty program to help parents reinstate their driver's licenses.

Key Discussions and Approvals

Several significant issues were discussed and approved during the meeting:

Dam Breach at St. Mary’s Crossing: The Commissioners addressed the urgent need to repair a deteriorating dam at St. Mary’s Crossing, identified as a public safety hazard. They approved emergency procurement procedures to expedite the project, ensuring that repairs are carried out without delay to prevent potential disasters. The project will be managed by a design-build company specializing in infrastructure repairs. Additional funding was allocated to cover potential cost overruns, with the goal of ensuring the dam meets current safety standards.

FEMA House Elevation Project: The Commissioners approved a budget amendment for the FEMA House Elevation Project, which aims to elevate homes in flood-prone areas. The project had faced increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, placing additional financial burdens on homeowners. The amendment, supported by FEMA funding, will cover these increased costs, ensuring that homeowners are not financially strained and that the project continues without further delays.

Regional Agricultural Center (RAC) Funding: The future of the Regional Agricultural Center (RAC) was a major discussion point. The Commissioners debated whether to continue with the current site or consider relocating to a former Shoppers Food Warehouse due to delays and potential cost overruns at the current location. Although no final decision was made, the Commissioners directed staff to explore additional funding opportunities and potential partnerships to alleviate the financial strain on the county. The RAC project is crucial for supporting local agriculture and providing resources to farmers, and the Commissioners emphasized the importance of cost-effectiveness in their final decision.

School Safety and Property Tax Concerns: With the new school year approaching, the Commissioners discussed student safety, particularly regarding school bus safety. They expressed concern about drivers failing to stop for school buses and called for increased awareness and enforcement of school bus safety laws. The Commissioners also discussed the possibility of installing cameras on buses to deter and catch violators. Additionally, they addressed rising property tax concerns, advising residents to appeal their assessments if they believe they are unfairly high. The Commissioners assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent undue financial stress on homeowners.

Additional Administrative Actions

Sheriff’s Office Funding Approvals: The Commissioners approved two requests from the Sheriff’s Office. The first was for the Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for FY 2024, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to continue using federal funds for law enforcement activities. The second approval was for the FY 2025 Heroin Coordinator Grant Award, which funds the position responsible for tracking and reporting overdose data.

TDR Fee In Lieu Rate: The Commissioners set the FY 2025 fee in lieu rate for Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) at $4,861.02, maintaining the rate from the previous year to encourage private sector transactions without discouraging development.

Department of Aging and Human Services Grants: The Commissioners approved several grants for the Department of Aging and Human Services. These included the FY 2025 Area Plan Update Application, which supports various programs for seniors, and the Governor’s Office for Children FY 2025 Award, which funds services for children, youth, and families.

Claude Johnson Pond Dam Decommissioning: The Commissioners approved emergency procurement procedures for the decommissioning of the Claude Johnson Pond Dam. The project, deemed necessary for public safety, will involve breaching the dam to prevent potential flooding risks.

Conclusion

The meeting concluded with the Commissioners directing staff to follow up on the discussed projects and preparing for the next meeting scheduled for August 27, 2024. The Commissioners emphasized their commitment to addressing the county’s infrastructure needs, public safety, and the well-being of residents through careful planning and prudent financial management.

