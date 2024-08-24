Mechanicsville Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges After Found Passed Out in a Running Vehicle

Julia Renee Foster, 27, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on August 18, 2024, following an incident at an Arby’s parking lot located on Market Drive in Charlotte Hall. The arrest occurred after a concerned witness reported seeing Foster unconscious in a running vehicle.

According to court documents, Deputy Geric of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputy found Foster slumped over the middle console of a red Ford Explorer with Texas registration plates. After knocking on the window several times, Foster woke up and began speaking, although her speech was incoherent as she repeatedly mentioned her boyfriend, who was not present in the vehicle. Foster also exhibited erratic behavior, such as moving the steering wheel in a disoriented manner.

Deputy Geric asked Foster to provide her driver’s license and vehicle registration, but instead, she handed over a credit card. As Foster searched for the registration in the middle console, deputies observed drug paraphernalia, leading to her detention. During the search of the vehicle, deputies uncovered several items associated with drug use, including cut straws with white powdery residue, a glass smoking device, a digital scale, multiple plastic baggies with white residue, and a broken ID card with a razor blade.

In addition to these items, deputies discovered a Virginia motorcycle license plate in the back seat of the vehicle. The Emergency Communication Center confirmed through the National Crime Information Center that this license plate was reported stolen along with a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle. The motorcycle had been stolen from a location in Virginia.

While being placed under arrest, Foster spontaneously admitted that the vehicle tags were “fake,” which was later confirmed. The discovery of the stolen license plate led to additional charges against Foster, including Possession of Stolen Vehicle Identification Plates and Possession of Vehicle Identification Plates with Intent to Use for Fraudulent Purposes.

In total, Foster faces the following charges:

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Stolen Vehicle Identification Plates (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Vehicle Identification Plates with Intent to Use for Fraudulent Purposes (Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol (Misdemeanor)

Driving While So Far Impaired by Drugs and/or Alcohol That It Was Unsafe (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Misdemeanor)

Failure to Display Registration Card Upon Demand by Police Officer (Payable Fine)

Unauthorized Display and Use of Registration Plate (Payable Fine)

Knowingly Driving an Uninsured Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle on a Highway (Payable Fine)

Failure to Display License to Uniformed Police on Demand (Payable Fine)

Driving While Suspended (Misdemeanor)

Foster was released later that day on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond and is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s District Court on October 15, 2024.

