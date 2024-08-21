Lexington Park Man Faces Multiple Charges After Incident on Great Mills Road

On August 19, 2024, Turez L. Creek, 35, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with multiple misdemeanors following an incident in Great Mills, Maryland. The charges include malicious destruction of property, rogue and vagabond, obstructing and hindering, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree escape.

According to court documents, the incident began around 3:27 AM when Deputy A. Ocasio of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible gunshots near a Papa John’s restaurant on Great Mills Road. A complainant reported hearing at least three loud noises after observing two individuals arguing behind the restaurant. Upon arrival, Deputy Ocasio found Creek lying face down on wet grass, wearing black and gray gloves, a mask covering his face, head, and neck, a red jacket, blue jeans, and dirty white shoes. Creek, who later identified himself, refused medical assistance and stated multiple times that he was “drunk and homeless.”

During the investigation, Deputy Ocasio discovered a blue Infiniti sedan with fresh damage nearby. The vehicle’s owner confirmed over the phone and later in person that the damage was new. The damage included marks on the front driver’s side door, which appeared to match the red bricks found broken on the ground next to the vehicle. Dust consistent with the color of the bricks was observed on the car and on the gloves Creek was wearing.

When officers attempted to confirm Creek’s identity, he repeatedly refused to cooperate, hindering the investigation. As a result, he was placed under arrest for obstructing and hindering. A search of Creek following his arrest revealed drug paraphernalia, which he admitted was used to smoke “K2.” Creek was then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for unrelated medical issues. After his release, while being escorted to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Creek attempted to escape custody by pulling away and trying to run. Corporal J. Smith, who was escorting him, was able to prevent his escape. Creek later claimed that he “tripped,” but security footage from the facility showed that he was attempting to flee.

Creek faces the following charges:

Malicious Destruction of Property (Value $1,000+) – for allegedly damaging the vehicle. Rogue and Vagabond – for allegedly being inside the vehicle with the intent to commit theft. Obstructing and Hindering – for refusing to cooperate with officers during the investigation. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – for possessing a smoking device used to inhale a controlled dangerous substance. Second-Degree Escape – for attempting to flee from police custody.

Creek is currently held without bond. A bail review hearing was held on August 20, 2024, where the decision to hold him without bond was upheld.

