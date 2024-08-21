Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Distributing Fentanyl Sold as Oxycodone in St. Mary’s County

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Darrick Monte Evans, 45, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose.

In March 2022, Evans distributed fentanyl, which was sold and stamped as oxycodone, to an individual who overdosed and died. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death as fentanyl intoxication. By examining the victim’s phone records, investigators discovered text messages, phone calls, and a transfer of funds that revealed Evans to be the individual who distributed fentanyl to the victim.

“There must be severe consequences for anyone engaged in the distribution of this deadly drug. Fentanyl, especially fentanyl deceptively marked as a prescription pill, is inherently dangerous. In this tragic case, the Defendant’s criminal actions led to the loss of a life,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who threaten public safety by trafficking this toxic and lethal poison.”

Evans was convicted of felony distribution of fentanyl. Although the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between two and eight years, the prosecutor requested Evans to be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The Court sentenced Evans to 16 years in prison, an active sentence above the sentencing guidelines range.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of Narcotics, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Corporal David Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.