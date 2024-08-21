UPDATE: Driver Dies Following Medical Emergency in Lexington Park Single-Vehicle Crash

UPDATE 8/21/2024: The passenger of the Jeep Grand Cherokee told deputies the driver was having a medical emergency when the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased. As a precautionary measure, the passenger was transported for a medical evaluation.

8/20/2024: On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at approximately 10:06 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to a reported motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Forest Park Road in Lexington Park. The report indicated that one person was unconscious.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle off the roadway in an overgrown area. The operator of the vehicle was unconscious and not breathing.

Firefighters immediately began life-saving measures while extricating the victim from the vehicle.

The adult male was transported to a nearby hospital with CPR in progress.

The incident is being investigated as potentially resulting from a medical emergency. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and was located approximately 50 feet from the roadway.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

