Calvert Office on Aging Forms New Partnership with ServingTogether

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, is excited to announce a new partnership with ServingTogether.

Beginning Aug. 14, 2024, ServingTogether will be at the Southern Pines Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each second Wednesday and fourth Friday of the month. No appointment is necessary, and drop-ins are encouraged. Southern Pines Senior Center is located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.

ServingTogether is a registered nonprofit program through EveryMind that assists military veterans and their families by helping with benefits navigation, getting connected to resources and providing referrals to services they may need.

ServingTogether has successfully connected service members, veterans and their families to clothing and household goods, education, employment, mental and behavioral health, money management, physical health and so much more.

“Our desire is to better serve the many veterans and their families in our community who have sacrificed so much for our nation,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “We are excited and honored to bring this partnership to Calvert County and strive to provide the best service to our veterans.”

For more information on ServingTogether, visit servingtogetherproject.org. For appointment-related questions, email [email protected] or call 240-240-9259.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.