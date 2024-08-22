Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Person of Interest

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the male pictured below who may be living/frequenting the St. Leonard area.

The subject is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity or the whereabouts of this individual is asked to please contact Det. W. McDowell at (443) 684-4625 and/or [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected].

