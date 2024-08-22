NOISE ADVISORY: PyroJam Event on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 in St. Leonard

August 22, 2024

This Saturday, August 24, 2024, the PyroJam event will be held at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard, MD.

The show is scheduled from 3 p.m., to 10:30 p.m. Please be aware that the event will include fireworks displays and the sounds of explosions, which may be heard throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles Counties.

PyroJam is a rain or shine event. In the event of severe weather preventing the festivities, PyroJam’s fireworks competition* will take place the following evening (Sunday, August 25th) at 8:00 p.m.

*May exclude musical entertainment, Kids Zone, and food trucks based upon these vendor’s prior commitments.

Schedule of Events

Find out all the details when the action happens

  • Gates Open // 2:30 P.M.

  • Loose Change On Stage // 3:00 P.M.

  • Blair’s West On Stage // 4:45 P.M.

  • First To Eleven On Stage // 7:00 P.M.

  • The National Anthem // 8:30 P.M.

PyroJam will kick off the fireworks portion of the night with a National Anthem fireworks tribute.

  • Opening Display // 8:45 P.M.

The evening’s first show sets the stage for the entire night, preparing our audience for a total experience unlike anything they’ve ever seen, heard, or felt before. It’s basically a full-blown flaming hot prelude to get your heart pumping.

  • The Competition

Show #1 – 9 P.M. // Show #2 – 9:20 P.M. // Show #3 – 9:40 P.M.

PyroJam’s Pyromusical Competition is a one-of-a-kind showdown of jaw-dropping madness! Here’s how it works:

Pyrotechnicians from around the world poured their time and talent into creating the most magnificent fireworks designs possible.

These renowned specialists then submitted their works of art as part of a pre-PyroJam virtual design competition hosted by Finale3D, the world’s most advanced fireworks display choreography software company.

A panel of judges will then select the top three finalists out of hundreds of entries based upon five main criteria: soundtrack quality, show size and balance, synchronization/timing, overall design and artistry, and originality of design aspects.

PyroJam creator Innovative Pyrotechnic Concepts (IPC) will assemble and fire the shows. The judges will select a winner…and the audience will cast their votes to crown their “People’s Choice!”

  • The Mix

Gasoline fireballs will be sprinkled throughout the night to inspire and awe the crowds.

  • The Finale // 10 P.M.

The evening’s final show – designed, built, and fired by IPC – will be a breathtaking dream-making sensation that combines the wonderful worlds of music and fireworks. Warning: Be prepared for an emotional rollercoaster ride like nothing you have experienced…ever!

More information about the event, including the schedule, can be found here: https://www.pyrojamusa.com/

