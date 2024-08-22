Calvert County Marine Museum September 2024 Events!

This September, 2024, the museum is excited to host a series of engaging events designed to inspire and delight. We invite friends and families to our Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities, Pirate Day, public Fossil lecture, and more!

For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Select days in the month of September – Lore Oyster House

Join us at the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House. Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. No admission required. Visit our website for all summer dates! Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday through Sunday and Labor Day – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. On Saturdays and Sundays, there will also be a 3:10 p.m. cruise. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website



1 – 4 p.m.

The Cove Point Lighthouse grounds are open to the public during the summer months to enjoy a view of the Calvert Cliffs, explore the base of the lighthouse tower, and learn about the history of the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. No admission required. NOTE: The beach is not open to the public.

Thursdays, Sept. 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Birds. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Sept. 6 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Friday, Sept. 6 – Waterside Music Series: Jamey Johnson 7 p.m.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JAMEY JOHNSON will perform live at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $49 – $89 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online Jamey Johnson Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum (etix.com)

Sundays, Sept. 8 & 29 – Pirate Cruise aboard the Witchcraft 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Don your finest pirate attire and set sail for a swashbuckling adventure ye won’t soon forget! Mates are invited to haul along yer favorite grub and grog. Cost is $60/person; max 6 people per charter. Must be 18 or older to cruise. Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Sept. 13 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 – 7 p.m.

The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. This FREE evening of fun is offered through a collaboration with CCPR Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS). Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, and maritime history in a relaxed and supportive environment. Learn about river otters and meet Bubbles, our otter mascot. Explore the Discovery Room, boat basin, and Drum Point Lighthouse. The Museum Store will be open and full of items for all ages and interests. Take a 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or

6:30 p.m. A calming room is available. NEW this year, Nicolletti’s Food Truck will be onsite during the event! Picnic tables are available, outside, to enjoy your meal.

Registration Information : Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for museum access – Register online at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/455/Online-Registration and search for Activity #470773. Pre-registration is required for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison – Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for a Tennison cruise.

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Pirate Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ahoy Scallywags! Throw on your best pirate outfit and head to the museum for some jolly good fun. Make a pirate craft, build a toy pirate boat, get a pirate tattoo, and walk the plank! Sing pirate songs at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Activities included with museum admission, with a suggested donation of $2 per toy boat.

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Kids Pirate Cruise 11 a.m.

Celebrate Pirate Day at the museum and take an hour cruise onboard the pirate vessel BLACK PEARL (aka, the Wm. B. Tennison)! Dress like a pirate, talk like a pirate, and follow the treasure map! Cost is $15 for all ages. Pre-registration is required. Kids Pirate Cruise, Arrgh! Registration (doubleknot.com)



10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Birds. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Sept. 27 – Roaring 20’s Cruise aboard the Witchcraft 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Step back in time to the roaring twenties on the Witchcraft’s Prohibition Day Cruises, where flappers and dapper gents alike will revel in the glitz and glamour of an era shrouded in secrecy and extravagance. Guests are invited bring their favorite speakeasy provisions and bootlegged spirits. Cost is $60/person; max 6 people per charter. Must be 18 or older to cruise. Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Sept. 29 – Fossil Club Meeting & Free Public Lecture 1:30 – 4 p.m.

The CMM Fossil Club meeting is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free public lecture at 2:30 p.m., both in the museum’s Harms Gallery. CMM’s Curator of Paleontology Dr. Stephen Godfrey will present a free lecture, open to all, on some of the amazing examples of fossilized poop (aka coprolites) in the museum’s collection. You will be amazed at the stories that fossilized poop can tell.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults; $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042.