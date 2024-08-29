Calvert County District Court Issues Summons for North Beach Man in Property Destruction Case

Robert Martin Meeks, age 35, of North Beach, Maryland, has been charged with malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. According to court documents, the incident occurred on August 18, 2024, at The Peking Inn located on East Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.

Deputy Fleenor of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the restaurant owner, Harsh P. Prajapati, who reported that a customer had attempted to purchase alcohol after closing hours. When the customer was refused service, he allegedly punched the front glass door, causing significant damage estimated between $2,000 and $2,500.

The suspect was identified as Robert Martin Meeks, following a review of surveillance footage and an identification by a bartender at a nearby bar, Neptune’s Seafood Pub, where Meeks was reportedly seen earlier that evening. When deputies located Meeks at his residence, they noted that he matched the description from the surveillance footage and observed a fresh injury on his hand consistent with the reported incident.

When questioned by deputies about the incident, Meeks initially stated, “I didn’t break anything,” but later added, “I’ll pay for it.” He refused to provide any further details or answer additional questions from the officers.

Meeks has been charged with malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of $2,500.

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for September 30, 2024, at the Calvert County District Court. The case remains open and under investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.