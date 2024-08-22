Prince Frederick Man Arrested on Drug Related Charges at Dunkirk Shopping Center

Harry Albert Vredenburg, 57, of Prince Frederick, was arrested on August 20, 2024, on multiple charges, including drug possession, following a theft investigation at the Shoppes at Apple Greene Shopping Center in Dunkirk.

The incident began around 1:48 PM when deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Harris Teeter grocery store. The caller described three suspects who had allegedly shoplifted items and were last seen walking toward the Five Guys restaurant in the same shopping center.

Deputy First Class (DFC) Rzepkowski arrived at the scene and located two individuals sitting separately outside Five Guys who matched the descriptions provided. One of the individuals was identified as Harry Albert Vredenburg, who presented his Maryland Identification Card from a black Nike backpack when asked by the deputy.

During the encounter, Vredenburg made several statements to the deputies. When asked about his presence at the scene, Vredenburg stated that he was “just sitting here, minding my own business,” and insisted that he “didn’t do anything wrong.” Vredenburg cooperated with the deputies by handing over his ID and allowing them to search his backpack.

A routine warrant check conducted during the investigation revealed that Vredenburg had an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation issued by the Maryland Parole Commission. Upon learning about the warrant, Vredenburg expressed surprise, saying, “I didn’t know about any warrant. I’ve been trying to stay out of trouble.”

Vredenburg was then placed under arrest. A search of his backpack uncovered a yellow wrapper containing Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 4mg/1mg, a controlled dangerous substance. DFC Rzepkowski charged Vredenburg with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis). No items related to the alleged theft were found on Vredenburg or in his possession.

Following his arrest, Vredenburg

was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. The controlled substance was submitted to the Maryland State Police Laboratory for further analysis, while Vredenburg’s personal items were secured at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Albert Vredenburg is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (not cannabis): A misdemeanor under Maryland law, related to the Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film found in his backpack. Violation of Probation: Related to the outstanding warrant from the Maryland Parole Commission.

Vredenburg was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on October 4, 2024, at the Calvert District Court.