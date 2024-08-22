Routine Traffic Stop in Charles County Uncovers Handgun and Leads to Multiple Arrests

A routine traffic stop on August 20, 2024, in Charles County took an unexpected turn when officers discovered a loaded firearm and arrested three young adults on various charges, including illegal gun possession and identity fraud. The incident occurred near Saint Christopher Drive in White Plains, highlighting the unpredictable nature of law enforcement work.

The stop was initiated after officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed a white Kia Forte fail to stop at a sign at the intersection of Saint Luke Drive and Saint Charles Parkway. As the officers approached the vehicle, they immediately detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside. The driver, 18-year-old Trinity Lovey Beale, cooperated with the officers, providing her identification without issue. However, the situation quickly escalated when the officers began questioning the passengers.

Among the passengers was 20-year-old Kanye Jakwon Lomax of Waldorf, who was seated in the back seat on the driver’s side. Lomax refused to speak to the officers following his arrest, choosing not to provide any information. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a Polymer80 handgun with an extended magazine hidden under the driver’s seat, directly near where Lomax had been sitting. Despite his silence, the proximity of the weapon to Lomax led officers to charge him with multiple firearm-related offenses, including possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Another passenger, 18-year-old Skylar Collette Jackson of White Plains, initially refused to identify herself to the officers. She eventually provided the name “Sky” but became increasingly uncooperative, yelling at officers and resisting arrest when they attempted to detain her. Jackson’s disruptive behavior and attempt to conceal her identity resulted in charges of obstructing justice and fraudulently providing a false identity to avoid prosecution.

The final passenger, 22-year-old Steven Delan Mceachern, also from White Plains, attempted to evade detection by giving the officers a false identity, claiming to be “David Greene” with a birth date of July 2, 1999. When questioned further, Mceachern stated he was 23 years old, which did not align with the birth date he provided. Officers eventually uncovered Mceachern’s true identity, revealing an outstanding felony warrant in Florida. Although he admitted to having previous legal troubles in Florida, Mceachern denied owning the handgun found in the vehicle. His attempt to deceive the officers led to charges of making false statements, obstructing justice, and fraudulently assuming another identity.

In addition to the firearm, officers found dozens of empty cannabis bags and two burnt cannabis cigarettes inside the vehicle. This discovery, combined with the false identities and firearm possession, prompted the officers to arrest all three suspects. They were subsequently transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where they were processed and charged according to their respective offenses.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that law enforcement officers face, even during routine traffic stops. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to emphasize the importance of vigilance and thoroughness in such encounters, as they can often uncover more serious criminal activity lurking beneath the surface. The arrests of Lomax, Jackson, and Mceachern reflect the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to maintain public safety and bring those engaged in illegal activities to justice.