Lexington Park Man Arrested for Assault and DUI After Alleged Domestic Incident

Randall Scott Mayle III, 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested in the early hours of August 21, 2024, following an alleged domestic assault and a DUI incident.

According to court documents, Maryland State Police responded to a report of domestic violence at Mayle’s residence on Far Cry Road around 3:30 AM.

Upon arrival, Trooper Oyler identified Mayle as the primary aggressor. Mayle admitted to driving home after drinking at the Green Door Tavern in Park Hall. He stated that during his drive, he crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Poplar Ridge Road. Despite the accident, Mayle reportedly continued driving home after calling a tow service.

Witnesses at the scene, including Mayle’s mother, and two other individuals, stated that Mayle became violent upon returning home. He allegedly assaulted his mother by pushing her face and then attacked the other two individuals, causing injuries. Mayle himself sustained injuries after being subdued by his family members, who reportedly used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to stop the assault.

Mayle failed field sobriety tests administered by Trooper Oyler and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12% following an Intoximeter test at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayle now faces multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, and failure to stop after an accident involving property damage. This incident marks his second DUI offense.

