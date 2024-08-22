Summary of the Hazard Mitigation Advisory Board Meeting for St. Mary’s County – August 21, 2024

The Hazard Mitigation Planning Board held its regular meeting on August 21, 2024. The meeting, chaired by Amy Bledsoe, the Emergency Manager with the Department of Emergency Services, was attended by key representatives from various departments and agencies, including Information Technology, Land Use and Growth Management, Leonardtown, Metcom, State Highway, Public Schools, and Public Works.

Meeting Attendees:

Amy Bledsoe: Emergency Manager, Department of Emergency Services

Emergency Manager, Department of Emergency Services Eric Benson: Information Technology

Information Technology Jessica Andres: Land Use and Growth Management

Land Use and Growth Management Tony Wheatley: Town of Leonardtown

Town of Leonardtown Ed Hogan and George Erickson: Metcom

Metcom Vince Wittels: Community Member

Community Member Philip Burch: State Highway

State Highway Charles Ebel: Public Schools

Public Schools James Gotsch and Richard Tarr: Department of Public Works (DPW)

Department of Public Works (DPW) Jennifer Utz: Director of Emergency Services

Approval of Minutes:

The minutes from the May 15, 2024, meeting were presented for approval. A motion to approve was made by Ed Hogan and seconded by Jessica Andres. Following a brief procedural correction to ensure all board members voted, the minutes were unanimously approved.

Key Updates and Discussions:

1. Tropical Storm Isaias Project Closure:

Project Completion: The final project associated with the Tropical Storm Isaias disaster declaration (from August 4, 2020) was officially closed on July 11, 2024. Two remaining projects are pending final inspections by FEMA.

The final project associated with the Tropical Storm Isaias disaster declaration (from August 4, 2020) was officially closed on July 11, 2024. Two remaining projects are pending final inspections by FEMA. Financial Impact: The total reimbursement for the storm-related projects amounts to $2.3 million. Notably, Project 16 was completed under budget, while Project 53 slightly exceeded its budget.

2. Update on the Nuisance Flood Plan:

Grant and Funding Approval: Kim Connor, a project manager with DPW&T, reported that the county commissioners approved the application for a $20,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Chesapeake and Coastal Service. This funding will support the update of the county’s Nuisance Flood Plan.

Kim Connor, a project manager with DPW&T, reported that the county commissioners approved the application for a $20,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Chesapeake and Coastal Service. This funding will support the update of the county’s Nuisance Flood Plan. Plan Enhancements: The update will build on the existing 2020 plan, incorporating new data and scope expansions. Smith Planning and Design, who assisted with the multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, will provide an estimate for the update.

The update will build on the existing 2020 plan, incorporating new data and scope expansions. Smith Planning and Design, who assisted with the multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, will provide an estimate for the update. Data Utilization: Recent data collected through the 311 system, identifying 453 flood-related incidents from May 2023 to June 2024, will be analyzed and integrated into a GIS layer for public access. The updated plan will also feature a fire district survey and a mitigation solutions workshop to gather stakeholder input.

3. Resiliency Tabletop Exercise Review:

Exercise Overview: The Board reviewed the results of a tabletop exercise conducted on July 30, 2024. This exercise was part of a resiliency grant project, designed to assess the county’s capacity to respond to emergencies in coordination with Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

The Board reviewed the results of a tabletop exercise conducted on July 30, 2024. This exercise was part of a resiliency grant project, designed to assess the county’s capacity to respond to emergencies in coordination with Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Participant Engagement: The scenario, which involved a summer storm spawning two tornadoes and causing extensive damage, was attended by 32 participants representing 17 state and local agencies. The entire exercise scenario has been made available on BoardDocs for further review.

4. Dress Rehearsal for Full-Scale Exercise:

Preparation for FEMA Grading: A dress rehearsal exercise was held on August 6, 2024, in preparation for a full-scale exercise scheduled for September 10, 2024, which will be graded by FEMA. The rehearsal involved 34 participants, and feedback indicated that the county is well-prepared for the upcoming evaluation.

5. Critical Infrastructure List Update:

Collaboration with SMECO: George Erickson discussed ongoing efforts with SMECO to update the county’s critical infrastructure list. This update focuses on identifying and prioritizing essential facilities, particularly those related to public water and sewer services.

George Erickson discussed ongoing efforts with SMECO to update the county’s critical infrastructure list. This update focuses on identifying and prioritizing essential facilities, particularly those related to public water and sewer services. Infrastructure Planning: The update is part of a broader initiative to ensure that critical infrastructure is resilient and capable of withstanding future challenges, including those posed by climate change.

6. Sea Level Rise and Climate Resiliency:

Impact Assessment: George Erickson provided an overview of the potential impacts of sea level rise, noting projections of a 4.3-foot rise by 2100 and a one-foot rise by 2050. This could significantly affect residential properties, roadways, and other infrastructure, particularly in coastal areas.

George Erickson provided an overview of the potential impacts of sea level rise, noting projections of a 4.3-foot rise by 2100 and a one-foot rise by 2050. This could significantly affect residential properties, roadways, and other infrastructure, particularly in coastal areas. Resiliency Planning: Although recent legislation mandating a climate resiliency plan did not pass, the county recognizes the need to prepare for these challenges. Erickson suggested integrating climate resiliency into the Hazard Mitigation Plan, even if only as a bullet-point strategy, to address these long-term risks.

7. Addressing Problem Sewer Areas:

Identification of Problem Areas: Metcom highlighted issues in several communities where septic systems are failing, but public sewer systems are not planned due to the areas being designated as “No Planned Service” areas. Over 20 communities, affecting more than 5,000 properties, have been identified as having significant sewer problems.

Metcom highlighted issues in several communities where septic systems are failing, but public sewer systems are not planned due to the areas being designated as “No Planned Service” areas. Over 20 communities, affecting more than 5,000 properties, have been identified as having significant sewer problems. Proposed Solutions: The proposed solution includes the installation of package treatment plants. However, challenges such as securing funding, identifying suitable properties, and community resistance remain significant hurdles.

The proposed solution includes the installation of package treatment plants. However, challenges such as securing funding, identifying suitable properties, and community resistance remain significant hurdles. Future Planning: Metcom is advocating for these issues to be included in the upcoming Hazard Mitigation Plan update, which could open opportunities for FEMA funding.

8. Sandbag Distribution Day:

Event Announcement: The DPW&T, in conjunction with Emergency Services, will host a secondary sandbag distribution event on August 24, 2024, at Saint Andrews Landfill. The event will run from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and residents will be provided with sandbags and preparedness giveaways. Attendees are encouraged to bring their shovels to fill their sandbags on-site.

9. Infrastructure Updates:

Bridge Replacements: Dell Brook Road Bridge: The replacement of the Dell Brook Road Bridge has been completed. This project was funded by county resources and executed over a period of several months. Hilton Run Bridge Project: A significant upcoming project involves the replacement of the bridge over Hilton Run on Route 5, north of Willows Road. This will involve a temporary traffic light and a one-lane road configuration for approximately one year, starting in late August or early September 2024. Public outreach and school coordination efforts are ongoing to mitigate traffic impacts.



Board Member Time:

Eric Benson: Provided updates on the Military Installation Resiliency Study, which is nearing completion. The study is expected to assess the vulnerability of local infrastructure to hazards and propose potential relocation or mitigation strategies.

Provided updates on the Military Installation Resiliency Study, which is nearing completion. The study is expected to assess the vulnerability of local infrastructure to hazards and propose potential relocation or mitigation strategies. James Gotsch: Briefly discussed ongoing and completed DPW projects, including the emergency procurement for the breaching of the Johnson Pond Dam, which was recently approved by the county commissioners.

Briefly discussed ongoing and completed DPW projects, including the emergency procurement for the breaching of the Johnson Pond Dam, which was recently approved by the county commissioners. Philip Burch: Informed the board about the upcoming traffic changes related to the Hilton Run bridge project, emphasizing the need for coordination with schools and emergency services to manage the impact of the one-lane road.

Adjournment:

The meeting was adjourned following a motion by Tony Wheatley, seconded by Ed Hogan. The next meeting date will be announced in due course.

This detailed summary provides an in-depth account of the discussions and decisions made during the meeting, highlighting ongoing efforts to address critical infrastructure challenges, improve resiliency, and ensure the safety and well-being of the community in the face of future hazards.