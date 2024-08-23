End of an Era: Hollidge Family Bids Farewell to Potomac Speedway After 16 Years of Dedication

Denise and Ronnie Hollidge have been dedicated promoters at Potomac Speedway, leading the track through 16 seasons of racing history and released the following statement:

In 2009, Denise and Ronnie Hollidge took on the role of promoters at Potomac Speedway with the unwavering support from Greg Gunter. The 3/8-mile track located in Budds Creek, Maryland, has seen some of the best drivers, teams, and fans come through our facility over the past 16 seasons. Through great triumphs and tragedies, Southern Maryland holds a very large piece of racing history with the dirt track dating back to 1973.

There are countless people to thank for their contributions to the track, from owners to managers, dedicated sponsors, concession workers, officials, grounds crew, and many more. Running a racetrack is a task that requires a large team of individuals, all of whom put countless hours purely because of their dedication to the sport we all love. At the end of the day, it is a business, and every business needs to adjust and adapt to the ever-changing world around it. This includes making strategic decisions, many of which are not easy.

Denise and Ronnie have been approached with new lease guidelines for 2025 that, unfortunately, do not align with the same business plans we have had in years past. These new guidelines included only 10 races on the schedule for the dirt track in 2025 and beyond. With this information, the Hollidge family is forced to conclude the 2024 season in October and will not be returning to promote Potomac Speedway in 2025.

We cannot express enough, our heartfelt thank you to every single fan, driver, crew member, and employee, who have contributed to making Potomac Speedway the place it is today. We will complete the 2024 weekly season as scheduled, in full.

We hope to see as many of you as possible at the track for the rest of the 2024 season.

At this time, the plans are unknown for Potomac Speedway in 2025.

Denise and Ronnie Hollidge