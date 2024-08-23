Noise Advisory – NAS PAX RIVER Sets Noise Advisory for NAS Pax River August 22-September 6, 2024

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place Aug. 22 – Sept. 6, 2024 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, or “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely. FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our service members and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill, and requires intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.



As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

This entry was posted on August 22, 2024 at 8:25 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.