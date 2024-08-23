Man Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Great Mills

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Stoney Court in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its roof with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated the adult male and requested a helicopter due to his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male to an area trauma center.

Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. Impaired driving is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

