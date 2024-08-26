UPDATE: Teen Charged with Impaired Driving After Single Vehicle Rollover in Great Mills

UPDATE 8/26/2024: Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded and investigated the collision.

The operator and single occupant of the vehicle, Edwin Rowe Kline Jr., age 19 of Lexington Park, was issued the following traffic citations.

DRIVING VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

VIOLATING LIC. RESTRICTION

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY

8/22/2024: On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Stoney Court in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its roof with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated the adult male and requested a helicopter due to his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male to an area trauma center.

Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. Impaired driving is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

