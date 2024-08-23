From Dual Enrollment to Dual Success: The Inspiring Journey of Ashyia Higgins

Education and hard work are undeniably key ingredients for success. While hard work propels us forward on our journey, education provides the direction to reach our goals.

Ashyia Higgins, of California, recently earned her Associate degree in Arts and Sciences from the College of Southern Maryland, all while simultaneously attending Chopticon High School, where she also earned her high school diploma. Accepted into the dual enrollment program during her 11th and 12th-grade years, Ashyia achieved this remarkable accomplishment despite facing significant challenges. She met each one head-on with resilience, character, and determination.

Ashyia’s love for learning began at the age of seven, during her 2nd-grade year. Her mother, Dania Higgins, has been an integral part of her educational journey, actively supporting her every step of the way. Dania served on the PTO and was president for three years, always being Ashyia’s biggest cheerleader. She raised Ashyia with the belief that putting God first would lead to everything else falling into place. Several essential teachers made a significant impact early on in Ashyia’s education. Mrs. Ellen Bauserman (2nd grade), Mrs. Jacquelyn Oberhausen (3rd grade), Mrs. Meghan Madsen, formerly known as Ms. Elliott (4th grade), and Mrs. Julie Tavel (5th grade) all contributed to building a strong educational foundation, guiding her character and personality, and, most importantly, creating a safe environment for learning at Evergreen Elementary School.

During her time at Esperanza Middle School, several teachers continued to contribute to Ashyia’s personal growth and educational journey. She developed a strong passion for English, Language Arts, and Mathematics, thanks to the dedication of Mrs. Stephanie Steede, Mrs. Muriel Dollins, Mrs. Stacey Murdock, and Mr. Steven Westgate.

Ashyia attended Chopticon High School after being accepted into the Academy of Finance program, where she continued to excel both academically and athletically. Balancing honors and advanced placement classes, year-round sports, and college coursework was challenging yet rewarding. During difficult times, she could always rely on the teachers who made a lasting impact. These educators provided not only academic support but also a safe space and unwavering encouragement. Special thanks go to Mrs. Cindy Baden, Mr. Jacob Fusco, Mrs. Ashley Gallo, Mrs. Rebecca Hooven, Ms. Heather Kantor, Ms. Abbey Liverman, Mrs. Donna Liverman, Mr. Moss, Mrs. Cherith Reidenbaker, Mrs. Kelly Schmidt, Ms. Patricia Tillotson, and Mrs. Madison Webb.

Ms. Latasha Baker, Assistant Director of Admissions at the College of Southern Maryland, played a crucial role in ensuring Ashyia stayed on track throughout her CSM journey. Determined to obtain her associate degree alongside her high school diploma, Ashyia took winter and summer courses to achieve her goal. Ms. Baker provided consistent support, serving as a liaison between Chopticon’s guidance counselor and the Board of Education for SMCPS. Ashyia is deeply grateful to SMCPS and CSM for the opportunity.

A few weeks ago, Ashyia’s family, friends, teachers, and coaches gathered to celebrate her achievements. Although she will officially participate in CSM’s graduation in May 2025, her mother made her accomplishments memorable by organizing a special graduation ceremony just for Ashyia. It was a poignant moment, with her mentors and teachers participating in the event. Ashyia was accepted into over 50 colleges and universities and awarded numerous merit scholarships. This fall, she will be attending Wingate University, where she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in psychology.







