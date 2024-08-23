Family Crime Ring – Mechanicsville Trio Busted in Major Drug and Gun Operation

Three men from Mechanicsville have been indicted on a series of drug and firearm charges following investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

James Nathaniel Reed, 77, of Mechanicsville, is facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking and firearm possession. According to the indictment, on December 8, 2023, Reed allegedly possessed multiple firearms, including a Winchester Model 370 20 gauge shotgun, a Mossberg 320K .22 caliber rifle, an Ithaca 87 12 gauge shotgun, and other firearms in connection with drug trafficking crimes. He is charged with seven counts of firearm/drug trafficking crime, each involving different firearms. Additionally, Reed is accused of maintaining a common nuisance for the illegal distribution of a narcotic controlled dangerous substance, specifically cocaine, at his residence. Reed faces significant penalties, including up to 20 years in prison for each felony charge related to firearm/drug trafficking​.

Reed has been placed on Level 3 pre-trial supervision under the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. His supervision includes house arrest, requiring one in-person meeting and three telephone check-ins with a Pre-Trial Case Manager each week. Additionally, Reed is subject to electronic monitoring with a Personal Tracking Unit (PTU) and random urinalysis and breathalyzer tests. He must comply with general and special conditions as stipulated by the court and his case manager​.

John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed, 60, also of Mechanicsville, is charged with a total of 23 counts involving drug distribution and firearm offenses. The indictment alleges that on December 8, 2023, John Reed possessed large amounts of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), including cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, buprenorphine, clonazepam, morphine, amphetamine, and fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with possessing firearms during drug trafficking activities, including a Ruger .38 special revolver and a Ruger P95DC handgun, some of which were allegedly stolen. Additional charges include possession of proceeds from a controlled dangerous substance offense and maintaining a common nuisance for drug distribution at his residence from June 1, 2023, to December 8, 2023​.

John Reed has been placed on Level 1 pre-trial supervision, which requires one in-person meeting and one telephone check-in with his Pre-Trial Case Manager each week. He is also required to undergo random urinalysis and breathalyzer tests. John Reed must follow all special conditions ordered by the court or required by his case manager​.

Francis Laverman Reed, 55, of Mechanicsville, is charged with several serious felonies related to drug trafficking and firearms. According to court documents, Francis Reed is accused of possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime on December 8, 2023, specifically a 9mm 1911 handgun. He is also charged with maintaining a common nuisance for the illegal distribution of cocaine at his residence from June 1, 2023, to December 8, 2023. Additionally, he faces charges for possessing a regulated firearm after a felony conviction​.

Francis Reed has been placed on Level 3 pre-trial supervision. Like James Reed, his conditions include house arrest with one in-person meeting and three telephone check-ins with a Pre-Trial Case Manager weekly. He is also subject to electronic monitoring and random testing for drugs and alcohol. Francis Reed must comply with all general and special conditions set by the court​.

Following the issuance of arrest warrants by the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, all three defendants were picked up by police. The arrests were made after the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, Lisa M. Ridge, requested the warrants, citing concerns that the defendants might not respond to a summons due to the severity of the charges. Each defendant was subsequently placed under specific pre-trial supervision levels to ensure compliance with court orders while awaiting trial​​.

This is not the first encounter with law enforcement for members of the Reed family in St. Mary’s County:

John K. Reed was previously arrested on June 3, 2017, for multiple offenses, including possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of various controlled substances like crack cocaine, morphine, tramadol, and alprazolam. He was additionally charged with manufacturing crack cocaine​.

The Reed family’s ongoing involvement in criminal activities has drawn significant attention from law enforcement and the community in St. Mary’s County. Their repeated offenses underscore the challenges faced by authorities in addressing persistent criminal behavior within the community.