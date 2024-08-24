Christine Margaret Hendrick (Chrissy), 64, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 16, 2024.

Born on September 15, 1959, in Washington, D. C. She was the daughter of Raymond Martin Eagan, Jr. and Ethel (Sissy) Marie Eagan. She grew up in New Carrollton, MD.

Chrissy married her beloved husband, James W. Hendrick (Bill), on May 8, 1982. Together they had 2 children, William J. Hendrick (Billy) and Matthew J. Hendrick. She was an Admin Assistant/ Secretary for the Federal Government for over 20 years. Then worked for SMCPS as a Security Assistant before officially retiring from the Federal Government in 2021.

Chrissy enjoyed traveling, spending time with family in Florida, finding shells on the beach, was an avid reader, and enjoyed sports and baking during the holidays. She was also a devout Catholic.

Chrissy is survived by her husband Bill, and sons Billy and Matthew of Mechanicsville, MD, her mother Sissy Eagan, her brother Mark Eagan and sister MaryEllen Gillenwater. She is also survived by her aunts Mary Brooks and Margaret Klotz and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her father Raymond M. Eagan, Jr., brothers Raymond M. Eagan, III (Marty), and Timothy Eagan, and sister Kathryn Landon.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Mass will be Friday, August 23, 2024, at 10:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive Waldorf, MD, 20601-2359. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road Helen, MD 20635.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.