Leann Marie Warner, 60, of Great Mills, Maryland passed away August 14, 2024 in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Born October 20, 1963 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Lucille Krick.

Leann served in the U.S. Army 1984-1988. She then began her federal service career as a mail clerk in Germany, then moving to the naval research lab as a secretary, working her way up to the Navy Yard. In 1998 she moved to Pax River to begin her contracts career, graduating to become a contracts specialist, ending as a Procuring Contracts Officer (PCO). She graduated from University of Maryland and her Graduate Degree with Honors from Webster University while working full time. Her hobbies included vacationing in Disney World, Outer banks, and the beach. She enjoyed concerts with her daughters, and movies with her grandchildren, Caps games with her boyfriend, dinner with her family, wineries with friends, and of course shopping!

Leann is survived by her two daughters, Christina Marie Daley (Luma East) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Jessica Roberts (Ronnie Lee Roberts, II) of California, Maryland, and father to her grandchildren, Kevin Daley. She was the loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Alexander Daley, Aiden Roberts, Ayrton Daley, and Everly Roberts. Leann is also survived by her long time partner Michael Sheriff of St. Leonard, Maryland, and his children, Olivia, Mackenzie, and Samantha, and her cherished toy poodle, Mario.

The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on August, 22, 2024 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, with a memorial service beginning at 12:00pm officiated by Joe Orlando.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.