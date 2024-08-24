Catina Barbour, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on August 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. On November 22, 1945, Catina was born to Giuseppe and Antonina Smiroldo in Sicily, Italy.

She worked at her daycare for over 35 years. She loved being able to spend time with the children. Each day, she greeted them with a warm smile and a heart full of patience. The laughter and chatter of the little ones filled the air, creating an atmosphere of pure joy. She took pride in watching them grow, witnessing their first steps, hearing their first words, and celebrating their milestones.

In 1965, she met her future husband, Ronald Barbour on her front porch. They were married on October 2, 1965, and were blessed with three children, David Barbour of Mechanicsville, MD, Stella Barbour of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Tammy Barbour of Lexington Park, MD.

Catina retired in 2010 after 35 years in the field. During her leisure time, she found joy in gardening, dancing, collecting porcelain dolls, rocks, and shells, and drawing. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.

Catina was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Mario and Santa. She is survived by her beloved husband, children, brother Nofio of Antillo, Sicily, sister Carmela of White Post, VA, sister-in-law Salvatrice, and grandchildren Kevin (Devin), Patrick, Ashley (Cito), Justin, Ellie, Jake, Spencer, and Savanna, four great-grandchildren, as well as good friends David, Sherif, Helen, and Paris.

On Monday, August 26, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

