Anne Patricia Quinn of Lexington Park, MD peacefully passed away on Wednesday August 14th, 2024, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Anne was born on June 20th, 1949, in Derry, Ireland. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose McConnell and Philomena Deehan McConnell.

Anne is survived by her husband Mike, who she married on February 5th, 1972 and has had 52 wonderful years with. She was the loving mother of Terry (Libby), and Michele, and late Michael Paul who she now joins in Heaven. Devoted and loving grandmother of Chelsie, Matthew, Lizzie, and Joseph, who she now joins in Heaven. She was the sister of Phyllis, Vera (Ian), Lizzy (Don), Ka (Brendan), Ray (Kitsie), Ambrose (Kathleen), Gerard (Patricia), Paddy, and James; Anne was predeceased death by brother John (Judy) and sister Caroline (Mada).

Anne and Mike started their life adventure while Mike was in the Navy and for the next 26 years they moved throughout the world and made lifelong friends, before retiring to Lexington Park. Anne was the glue that held the family together, she was the ultimate momma (and Meme) bear, fiercely nurturing and encouraging them to succeed in life.

Anne loved traveling, especially to her native Ireland to visit her family, relatives and many friends from childhood. She and her sisters loved to play Bingo, and enjoyed many get togethers in local pubs with her friends and family, where there was great banter and laughs. Recently she travelled to Edinburgh, Scotland where she went with Libby, Chelsie and Lizzie to see Taylor Swift, where they had the best time and made a lasting memory.

Anne was a devout Catholic and dedicated to St Jude and Padre Pio. One of the highlights of her life was her visit to Rome where she was lucky enough to have met and be blessed by the Pope Benedict. Any time anyone would ask for a prayer she would light her St Jude candles and pray for his intersession.

Anne was the most devoted and loving mother, Meme to her grandchildren, and friend you’d ever have the honor of knowing. She will be missed more than anyone can put into words.

A Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.