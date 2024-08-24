Delores Jean Stepp Pyles, 91, of Lexington Park, Maryland, formerly of Cross Lanes, WV and Seebert, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024 from a long illness in Lexington Park surrounded by her daughter, Kara Russell, her grandson, Casey Russell and his family.

Delores was born July 18, 1933 in Delbarton, WV. She was the daughter of the late Carlie S. Stepp and Trulie Stepp Brewster.

Delores graduated 1952 from West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney, WV. Upon graduation, Delores attended Gallaudet University School for the Deaf in Washington, DC for two years. Delores was a homemaker and later she attended West Virginia Vocational Rehabilitation and studied data processing. She worked at the National Bank of Commerce which later became Huntington Banks in Charleston, WV for 15 years prior to her retirement.

Delores and the love of her life, Roy, were married in 1954 in New York City, New York on the nationally televised NBC, “The Bride and Groom Show”. Delores was actively involved in the deaf community and working closely with the deaf organizations as well as being a pioneer for the West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing’s planning committee to establish the commission, D. E. A. F. (Deaf Education Advocacy and Focus) she served as secretary, Charleston (WV) Association of the DEAF served as secretary for many years, Lewisburg (WV) Association of the DEAF active member, National Association of the Deaf member (NAD), Senior National Association of the Deaf (SNAD). Delores believed that everyone could learn and needed assistance regardless of their education level. She was a strong advocate for the American Disabilities Act and required interpreters for all who requested and needed them.

Upon retirement, Delores loved being a Snowbird heading to Port Richey, Florida every November and staying until the end of April. Delores did this for 27 years even after Roy had passed. She enjoyed traveling, board games, sewing, canning and freezing, baking cookies, pies and bread.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Pyles, her parents, brothers, Thathus Stepp, Randy Stepp, sister, Naomi Stepp Carr and step-brother Jim Brewster.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Carla Jean (Larry) Campbell of Longs, South Carolina, Kara Lee Russell, Lexington Park, Maryland and her son, Harlan Roy (Dawn Case) Pyles of Oak Island, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Catherine (Zane) Walker, Dublin, Ohio, Annie Monroe Morgantown, WV, Katie Begley, Ellenton, Florida, Brittany Campbell Lowe, Charleston, WV, Amber (CJ) McKinnon, Lyndonville, VT, and Casey (Jessica) Russell, Romney, WV; 10 great grandchildren, 1 loveable furry companion, Maya; two brothers, Herchel Carlie Stepp, Melvin Gordon (Darlene) Stepp, six sisters, Geraldine Stepp Blair, Arlene Stepp Owens, Yvonne Stepp Guillory, Brenda (Norris) Stepp Wallace, Sandra (Bill) Stepp Belcher, Rhonda (Joseph) Stepp Meglen and an abundance of nieces and nephews as well as cousins and very close friends.

The family would like to take this time to thank the St. Mary’s Hospice staff, Stephanie Shepard PA -C, the volunteers that came and offered lift support and assistance for our mother during non-emergencies, Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. We are thankful for the two caregivers, Karen and Cindy who have provided endless love and care for our mother on a daily basis and assisted Kara Russell on an as needed basis.

To honor her wishes, the body was cremated and no public service will be planned. Brinsfield Funeral Homes and Crematory P.A., Leonardtown, Maryland are taking care of the arrangements for the family.

Condolences may be to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.