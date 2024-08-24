Kimberly Allen Phillips, 60, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on August 14, 2024 at Complete Care at La Plata in La Plata, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born December 7, 1963 in Washington, DC and was later adopted to the late James Rudolph “Rudy” Pilkerton and Linda Mae Adams Pilkerton.

Kim most recently worked as a Security Officer for Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, which he loved. He was very active in his church, and loved to attend services and functions as much as possible. He was thankful to have been taken into a family that loved and cared for him, and spoke of being blessed for that often.

Kim is survived by his wife Patricia; and brother Thomas Pilkerton (Kathy) of La Plata, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Linda Pilkerton and brothers Tony Pilkerton, John Keaton both of Leonardtown, MD and Mark Schoenwetter of Nashville, TN.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Bishop & Pastor Staten at 12:00 p.m., at Living Hope Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Lachkovic, Richie Smith, Pat Anderson, James Phillips, Tom Peoples, Matthew Grimm, Louie Small, Herbie Tice. Honorary Pall bearers are: Mickey Hill, Jeff Anderson, Mike Abell, Steve Silvati.

Memorial contributions can be made in Kim’s name to Living Hope Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com (http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/).

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.