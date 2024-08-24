Madeline “Pam” Boyle Oravecz, of California, MD passed away in Solomons, MD on August 22, 2024. Pam was born on January 25,1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to her loving parents, Julius and Madeline Hadarich. In December of 1967 she married John Joseph Oravecz, who she met at Bowling Green State University.

Pam and John settled in St. Mary’s County, MD over 50 years ago, where Pam spent her career in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, first as a speech therapist, and then as a pupil personnel worker and hearing officer. She enjoyed working with students who were experiencing challenges and would fondly catch up with them as adults when they saw one another in The County. She made many lifelong friends during her time at SMCPS who she cherished keeping up with in her retirement.

Pam was a strong, nurturing, and generous person to family and friends alike. She prioritized family, planning holiday celebrations that included baking family cookie recipes and decorating the home lavishly. She enjoyed reading suspense novels, playing bridge, bird watching, and caring for family pets. She was proud of her Irish heritage and went on a trip of a lifetime to the Emerald Isle with friends from work. Pam was always well dressed and perfectly bejeweled.

Pam is survived by her beloved husband, John; her loving daughters, Linda (Chad) and Julie (Joe); and her granddaughter, Linnea. Interment will be private.

