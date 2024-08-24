Thomas Michael “Mickey” O’Donnell, 81, of Valley Lee, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 7, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late William and Janice O’Donnell.

Mickey grew up a couple of blocks from the Capitol. He attended St. Francis Xavier through the 8th grade, Bishop Ireton for 9th and 10th grade, and Suitland High School for his last two years of high school, graduating in 1961.

In 1958, Mickey met the love of his life, Dot, while visiting a friend in her Forestville, Maryland neighborhood. Mickey spent much of his time hanging out with Dot and neighborhood friends, playing outside, as teenagers do. Married on June 23, 1961, this teenage courtship turned into a loving marriage of 63 years. Mickey and Dot began their marriage together in a small apartment in Washington, DC. After having their first three children, they bought a home in East Pines before settling into a house in Riverdale, which they would call home for over 50 years. This home was where his four children spent much of their childhood, and it was the center for large family gatherings and holiday celebrations. Mickey loved being surrounded by family and friends.

Mickey began his career working in the plumbing sales industry. He quickly built a customer base because of his ability to make business transactions a more personable experience. Through his work in sales, he recognized the need for a business that sells plumbing repair parts. This unique business idea turned into reality in 1977, when Mickey established his own wholesale plumbing supply company named T.M. O’Donnell Company. His business began in his basement, moved to Beltsville in 1981, and it remains open today, operated by his son and grandsons. T.M. O’Donnell Company was, and still is, more than just a place to purchase plumbing supplies; it is a hub for building enduring friendships and relationships.

When not at work, Mickey would spend much of his time in St. Mary’s County. Tall Timbers Marina became his weekend get-a-way location, which is where he met many life-long friends. Mickey was the Captain of the Colleen. He enjoyed fishing and spent many weekends running charter boat trips, with his son serving as the mate. In 1990, he bought his home in Valley Lee, where he and Dot would happily spend his remaining years. Mickey often expressed his love for this home as he gazed at the water’s edge to enjoy the peaceful scenery and observe the active wildlife.

Having an outgoing personality, Mickey would often participate in social events. One event he particularly loved was the car show in York, PA. This was a great opportunity for Mickey and Dot to travel in his ’37 Ford Coupe, to admire other cars, and to socialize with the people who had a shared interest in old cars. Other events he enjoyed were the yearly fishing trips with the If You Can Hack It Fishing Club. These trips were likely more about friendship than about catching fish.

Mickey possessed a unique gift of bringing joy to others, always offering a comment that could brighten any moment. Anyone who spoke with Mickey was guaranteed to experience smiles and laughter. He could quickly turn a bad situation into a joke. His lighthearted personality was welcomed by all.

Mickey is survived by his beloved wife, Dot; his sisters, Patricia “Pat” Newton (Carlton) and Mary “Betty” O’Donnell; his four children, Eileen Higgins (Don), Richard “Rich” O’Donnell (Fran), Catherine “Cathy” Burkins (Jay – deceased), and Sheila Rohde (Tim); his ten grandchildren, Sean Higgins, Stephen Higgins, Chris O’Donnell, Shannon Kovash, Christina Schwartz, Nick O’Donnell, Tim Rohde Jr., Jenny Crupi, Michael O’Donnell, and Anna Burkins; his thirteen great-grandchildren, Noel Higgins, Natalie Higgins, C.J. O’Donnell, Kaylie Higgins, Bailey Pickens, Cassie Schwartz, Hailey Higgins, Bella Higgins, Levi Schwartz, Abby Schwartz, Mya Crupi, Alivia Crupi, and Nora Rohde; and one great-great-grandchild, Taylor Williams.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following associations:

Alzheimer’s Association – link to Mickey’s tribute page – Alzheimer’s Association

American Diabetes Association – Diabetes Research, Education, Advocacy | ADA

Leukemia Society – Donate to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org)

A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, in St. Mary’s County. For details, please contact Eileen, Rich, Cathy, Sheila, or Dot.