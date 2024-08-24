Charles (Buddy) Joseph Rapczynski, 83, of Lusby, Maryland passed away on August 4, 2024, at home. He was born in Washington, DC on September 7, 1940 to Charles and Julia Rapczynski.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Julia Rapczynski and his wife Joan.

Buddy is survived by his children and their spouses, Buddy (Sandi), Jim (Julie), Rick (Christy), Dan (Mary), and Katy (Chris). He has 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Drew, Jamie, Sam, Katelyn, Cole, Zackary, Zoey, Lauren, Josh, and eight great-grandchildren.

Buddy attended DeMatha High School. Soon after graduation he joined and stayed a member of the Sheet Metal Local 100 for 47 years. He received special commendation for the work he did as part of the Phoenix Project to repair the damage to the Pentagon on 9/11.

Buddy was an avid fisherman and was proud of the citations he earned. He also loved to garden and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially during annual vacations at the Outer Banks.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society and/or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The family will receive friends for Buddy on Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 12 – 4pm at the Trinity Church Hall, in Charlotte Hall, MD.