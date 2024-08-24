Sandra Fullerton “Sandy” Lowe, 77, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on August 10, 2024 at her residence.

Born December 12, 1946 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Britton Fullerton and Ruth Lorraine (Helms) Fullerton.

Sandy graduated from Wakefield High School in 1964. She moved to Calvert County in 2016 from Florida. Sandy was employed as a payroll clerk for UPS for fourteen years, retiring in 2006. Sandy enjoyed reading, knitting, and taking care of her cats.

Sandy is survived by her children, Stacie Lowe and Buddy Lowe, both of MD; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death on April 28, 1987 by her husband, Daniel Gordon Lowe, Jr. whom she married in June 1968 in MD; and her siblings, Keith Robert Fullerton and Donna Fullerton.

Services will be private.