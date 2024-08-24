John Malcolm “Bubby” Snavely, Jr., 68, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Fort Washington, MD, passed away on August 11, 2024 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born April 24, 1956 in State College, PA, he was the son of the late John Malcolm Snavely, Sr. and Ann Elizabeth (Holman) Snavely.

John enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973 and was honorably discharged in 1975. He was an iron worker for fifty-one years, retiring in June 2023. John was an avid outdoorsman and connoisseur of mixology. He was a lover of all animals and was a devoted dog dad to “Fifer”.

John is survived by his children, John M. Snavely, III of Lusby, MD, Eric J. Snavely of Hollywood, MD, Kara M. Clavio of Durham, NH and “Fifer” Snavely, his fur-son; his former

spouse, Lana K. Devers; his grandchildren, John M. Snavely, IV, Eva G. Clavio and James A. Clavio; and his siblings, Mary-Ann Bess of Picayune, MS and Ed Snavely of Lusby, MD. He

was preceded in death by his siblings, Nancy Moore and Peggy Dean.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, John would have wanted donations to be made to the Friends of Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 143, Sunderland, MD 20689.