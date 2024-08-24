Judi Ann Haskins, 52 of Lusby, MD and formerly of Nanjemoy, MD, passed away on August 12, 2024. Born February 28, 1972 in LaPlata, MD, she was the daughter of Barbara (Turner) Bowie and the late Andrew Bowie.

Judi graduated from Lackey High School. She worked in sales for Bozick Distributors, Inc. for over twenty years.

Judi is survived by her mother, Barbara Bowie of Leonardtown, MD; her husband, Sean Haskins, whom she married on November 27, 2018 in Newport, TN; her children, Jesse, Josh, and Kailey Haggard all of Lusby, MD; her grandson, Caden; and her siblings, Penny Bowie, Andy Bowie, and Bridgette Fortner. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Bowie.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Judi’s name to the following organization https://afsp.org/chapter/maryland