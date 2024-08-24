Christopher “Chris” Hunt, 73, of Hughesville died on August 17, 2024, at his residence. He was born August 29, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to the late Eugene Geary and Marie Frances Hunt. He graduated from Calvert High School in 1969. That same year, he joined the U.S. Army, served in the Vietnam War as a Radio Operator with the HHB 1st/44th Artillery until 1971 and then four years of reserve duty until being honorably discharged in 1975. He was a 50-year member of Steamfitters Union Local 602 and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired after a 38-year career with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in 2021. Chris spent his entire adult life in service to his country both as a soldier and as a civil servant.

Chris had a love for sports from playing football in high school to power lifting competitively as an adult, winning numerous awards. He loved staying active from skiing, mountain bike riding, scuba diving and snorkeling to working out every day at the gym and completing the Marine Corp Marathon in 1999. He brought his welding skills home where he created a swing set for his children, belt buckles and a custom wood stove in the shape of a train that was a centerpiece in the family home. You could find Chris in the dugout or sidelines as both his children and grandchildren played with their youth organizations. Chris was a passionate fan of the Washington and Baltimore professional sports teams, a proud season ticket holder of the Washington Redskins and dedicated time on Saturdays to Notre Dame football even if it meant listening to the games wherever he was on his headphones.

He is survived by his children, Angela Hysan (David) of Tracys Landing, Vincent Hunt (Cheyenne) of Owings, Laurie Willey (Russell) of Owings, Phillip Hunt of North Beach and Jessica Hunt of Chesapeake Beach; grandchildren, Brandon Willey (Jessica), William ‘Cove’ Willey, Garrett Hysan (Callie), Shelby Hunt, Vincent Hunt II and Alexander Jackson “AJ” Hunt; great grandchildren William Cove “Liam” Willey, Jr. and Oakley Hysan; siblings, Gene Marie Redding (Ronnie), Barbara Sheckells, Patrick Hunt (Kathy) and Shawn Hunt (Diane) and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Timothy Hunt.

In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in his name.

Visitation