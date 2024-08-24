Lindsay Alease-Marie “Allie” Taylor, 36, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 17, 2024. She was born January 23, 1988, to Edward Ervin and Deborah Marie (Hatch) Taylor. Allie grew up in West River and graduated from Southern High School in 2006. She then attended University of Maryland University College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree before attending Penn State University where she obtained her master’s degree in homeland security. Allie worked as a fiber optic data coordinator for Comcast. She married Justin Combs on June 30, 2018, and they lived in Chesapeake Beach. Allie loved spending time with her children and family and playing slot machines. She was a gifted piano player and enjoyed playing flute. Allie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Allie is survived by her husband Justin Combs, children Logan, Caleb, Madison, and Maximus, parents Deb and Edward Taylor, brother Jamie Taylor (Channing), and aunt and uncle Tina and Matt Texier.