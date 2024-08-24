Mary Ellen Srnecz

August 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mary Ellen Srnecz (Solomons, MD), who passed away on August 18, 2024 at the age of 81, leaving to mourn family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Elsie Sparrough, her husband, John Joseph Srnecz, her brother, Richard Loren Sparrough, Jr., and her son, Richard Charles Heath. She is survived by her children, Chris Tutak (Dan) of Sugarland, Texas, Dru Srnecz (Michelle) of Germantown, MD, Michael Srnecz (Kim) of Ashford, England, Jean Button of Egham, England, Catherine Heath of Owings, MD and her sister-in-law, Ann R. Sparrough of Solomons, MD. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St Anthony’s Catholic Church, 8816 Chesapeake Ave, North Beach, MD 20714 on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 11a.m. Interment will be held for the immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to either the above church or to Mortel Family Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 405, Hershey, PA 17033.

Services

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
11:00 AM

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

8816 Chesapeake Avenue
North Beach, MD 20714

Interment

  • Private

 

Contributions

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

8816 Chesapeake Avenue
North Beach, MD 20714

Mortel Family Charitable Foundation

P.O. Box 405
Hershey, PA 17033

