Lanny W. Chapman, 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on August 18, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

On August 18, 2024, Lanny Wayne Chapman Sr. entered through the gates of Heaven at 5:37 am, in Charleston SC. He was surrounded by his devoted wife Katherine, his children, grandchildren, siblings, and other family members. Lanny, the youngest son of William Claude and Gertrude Chapman, was born in Rock Hill, SC, on September 11, 1947. He was raised in Norfolk, VA, along with his siblings, Delores, Billy, Kay, Judi, and Phyllis Chapman and half-siblings Buck, Faye, and Inez Polston.

During Lanny’s early years, he gained notoriety for releasing the monkeys from the Norfolk, VA, Zoo after smashing a car into the cage. During his high school years Lanny and his siblings congregated at Dumars Café in Norfolk, VA. After high school Lanny relocated to Washington, DC, where he studied construction and joined the Painters Local 51 Union.

Lanny met his wife Kathy in 1980. It was love at first sight, and Kathy would frequently tell him, “I love you, rainbows.” They married in 1986 and life took off. They blended two families, encouraged the hopes and dreams of the Chapman children, started a commercial construction business, moved to Calvert County, MD, purchased Action Exterminating, and then, a few years following retirement, they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, in 2022.

Living his life on his terms, Lanny was an independent soul. When he was younger, he enjoyed racing cars, touring about by motorcycle, or driving his 53 Chevy (tag # Bad As 53) around Calvert County. Lanny loved spending evenings with Kathy and friends at The Tavern in St. Leonard, MD, playing guitar, singing, and shooting pool.

Being a devoted husband to Kathy, father to his five kids, and everyone’s favorite “Uncle Lanny” was his greatest achievement. He extended an open, sincere embrace to them when needed, helped them through their highs and lows, and instilled in them the value of treasuring every moment of life through love, tenacity, and strength.

In addition to his parents, Lanny was preceded in death by his youngest son Kevin Wayne Chapman, and his siblings Luther, Hazel, Gladys, Delores, Judi, and Kay. Lanny is survived in death by his cherished wife of 38 years, Katherine Marie Chapman, and his children: Christina Marie & Winter Powers, of Deal Island, MD; Lanny Wayne Chapman Jr. & Kimberly, of Mardela Springs, MD; Michelle Denise Chapman (daughter-in-law) of Dalton, MA; Martha Marie Chapman-Young & Jason, of Scipio, NY; Carrie Lynn Bissonette & William, of Solomons, MD; his 18 grand-children ( Josh, Andrew, Christopher, Winter IV, Bayley, Jacob, Lanny III, Ben, Zachary, Serena, Summer, Jesse, Ethan, Brandon, Katie, Emily, Hailey, & Natalie); his great-grandchildren (Logan and Lucy); and his siblings Billy & Serene Chapman and Phyllis & Clinky Forbes, all of Myrtle Beach, SC. And, of course, an equally impressive list of nieces and nephews who love to share their stories of their beloved “Uncle Lanny.”