Charles Sherwood Willoughby, 96, of Ahoskie, North Carolina formally of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away August 20, 2024 in Ahoskie. Sherwood was born on December 9, 1927 in Washington DC to the late Samuel H. and Annie Pauline Willoughby. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Anne “Patsy” Willoughby, daughter Jody Willoughby-Pesch and son Patrick M. Willoughby.

Sherwood joined the Marine Corp in July of 1949 and was released from Active Duty in April of 1952 as a Staff Sergeant. He then went to work for the Federal Government for the Department of Corrections until his retirement.

Sherwood was a man of faith and he and his wife Patsy became active members of Waters Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Leonard Maryland.

Sherwood is survived by his daughter, Terry Bjornson and her husband Douglas, four grandchildren: Nicholas Frame, Jesse Frame, Steven Frame and Samantha Koch and ten Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday August 30, 2024 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Waters Memorial United Methodist Church, 5400 Mackall Road, St. Leonard Maryland where services will be held on Saturday August 31, 2024 at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Alzheimer’s Association or Waters Memorial United Methodist Church.